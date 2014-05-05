  Forget the colour variant, real 24ct gold HTC One (M8) can be yours for two grand

British device customisation firm Goldgenie has added the HTC One (M8) to the list of devices it offers in 24ct gold plating.

Although you can buy a gold-coloured version of the flagship Android phone from UK retailers, there's nothing quite like the real thing and Goldgenie's version has prime gold-plating across the whole of the rear plate. You can even choose one covered in slightly red-tinged rose gold or platinum instead.

Each of the luxury customised phones comes in its own cherry oak presentation box and are SIM-free. They are also unlocked to work on any network in the world.

The 24ct gold version costs £1,897 from Goldgenie, with the rose gold and platinum models more pricey at £1,997 and £2,097 respectively.

If you already own a HTC One (M8) or another phone, you can have it gold plated separately by the company for around £1,000.