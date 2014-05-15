HTC One mini 2 takes M8 design compact, offers lesser specs

The HTC One mini 2 has been announced for those who like the design of the new HTC One (M8), but don't want anything as large, or as powerful.

Like the HTC One mini launched in 2013, the new version will feature a similar design to the flagship 2014 HTC handset, but give you mid-range specs.

There's a quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The design gives you the same M8 looks from the rear, with the zero-gap unibody design, but there's now a plastic bezel around the display - very much as the 2013 model had a plastic band encircling the edges. There's still a lot of metal in the design, and in most cases, brings the same M8 good looks with it, but those touch points around the display aren't.

There's a 4.5-inch display with a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution display - 326ppi - on the front, with Android 4.4 KitKat and Sense 6.0, so you'll get many of the same software features as you do on the HTC One (M8).

There are a number of differences, however. The rear camera drops the UltraPixel sensor in favour of a regular 13-megapixel BSI sensor, there's no Duo Camera, so you don't get the same range of photography features, but there is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for all those essential selfies.

Battery life is supposedly comparable to the M8, with a 2100mAh capacity.

There's also another omission from the spec sheet compared to the M8 and that's the sensor hub, so there's no double tap to wake or Dot Cover support.

There's no confirmed pricing yet, but we'll update as soon as we know. It will come in the same grey, silver, and amber gold colours as the HTC One (M8) when it goes on sale in the UK from 29 May.