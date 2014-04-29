HTC One (M8) gets Harman Kardon audio boost, but it's exclusive to Sprint

The HTC One (M8) - one of the best sounding phones you'll find - is getting a boost from the audio wizards at Harman Kardon. Unfortunately, the handset is to be a Sprint exclusive in the US.

The special HTC One (M8) Harman Kardon edition was unveiled at Sprint's press conference in New York, where the network also unveiled 6-months free Spotify access, along with a host of other music benefits.

The special HTC One (M8) will use Harman Kardon's Clari-Fi processing technology that aims to "rebuild" fidelity that's lost through digital compression. It's the same technology that's in the recently announced Lexus NX.

The aim is to enhance the sound delivery of tracks that are downloaded or streamed - such as those from Spotify.

Not only do you get that digital processing tech, but the special edition phone will also ship with a pair of Harman Kardon AE-S headphones (normally $149).

Additionally, this HTC One (M8) model has 32GB of internal storage, rather than the normal 16GB.

If you're a Harman Kardon fan, there will also be a special offer on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio Bluetooth speaker, which you'll be able to buy from Sprint for $99.99, rather than the normal $399.99.

With Beats and HTC parting ways in 2013, it looks like there's a new audio partner in town. Unfortunately it looks like only Sprint customers will have access to this "audiophile phone" (Sprint's words, not ours).