  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC M8 Ace plastic phone with 5-inch 1080p display and cheap price tag possibly in the works

|
  HTC M8 Ace plastic phone with 5-inch 1080p display and cheap price tag possibly in the works
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

HTC wants to jump on the affordable plastic flagship trend by introducing a new smartphone called the M8 Ace, it's claimed.

Notable leakster @evleaks published a photo earlier this month of an HTC smartphone with a plastic unibody, and now Engadget is adding fuel to the rumour mill flames. It has claimed the M8 Ace will not only feature a plastic design over an aluminium design but also a 5-inch 1080p display and 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 system on a chip. Those specs match what Samsung currently offers in the Galaxy S5 smartphone.

This isn't just a plastic flagship device though. It's a low cost one too. Engadget said the Taiwanese company will make the M8 Ace affordable for consumers in an attempt to better rival competitors, meaning you'll finally be able buy a cheap-yet-powerful plastic Android phone from a manufacturer beyond Samsung.

READ: HTC One M8 review

Keep in mind HTC hasn't officially confirmed the M8 Ace, and rumours haven't yet indicated an exact release date, availability, or price for the device. We've contacted HTC for a comment and will update if more information becomes available.

PopularIn Phones
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
Olloclip’s Multi-Device Clip finally gives Android phones its latest lenses
IFA 2018: All the announcements that matter from the Berlin tech show
Honor Magic 2 teased during Honor Play launch, first with Kirin 980
It's official! Apple will unveil its next iPhone models on 12 September
BlackBerry Key2 LE initial review: Productivity and performance without the price
Comments