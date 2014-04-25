  HTC design boss Scott Croyle to exit the company in 'long-term transition'

The man who spearheaded the HTC One's design is leaving HTC.

HTC has revealed it is losing Scott Croyle, the senior vice president of design at HTC. As part of a "long-term transition", he will depart to work on his own projects. Croyle will assume a consultancy role for the next few months to help product development on things like special projects and new devices. Drew Bamford, a lead UI software designer at HTC, will replace Croyle.

"HTC remains at the forefront of smartphone innovation. Scott Croyle will be focusing on special projects and dedicated on next generation developments," announced HTC. "Effective immediately, in addition to his current duties in product development and user experience, Drew will lead HTC Creative Labs and focus on innovative new products and user experience strategies."

While at HTC, Croyle guided both the industrial design and UI teams. Becker was his second-in-command, and now he will report directly to CEO Peter Chou. The chief executive has previously said he wants to place a greater focus on product design, while the company plans an internal shakeup that involves consolidating the user experience group as it did with the industrial design and engineering group.

READ: One & Co: the inner strength behind HTC

Prior to Croyle's three-year stint at HTC, he owned a design agency called One & Co studio and shared management responsibilities for the 18-person industrial design team. HTC acquired the firm in 2008. He also serves as a Council Inc board member, and he has worked in a variety of roles at Moto Development Group, Telespree, and Design Edge.

Croyle will be involved with the development of next year's flagship HTC device.