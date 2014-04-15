  HTC Sense 6 to release for first HTC One in US and Canada next month

The first HTC One is about to get a face-lift of sorts.

Not everyone can buy the new HTC One (M8), and HTC is aware of that fact. Instead of telling customers that they're out of luck however, the company is giving them a taste of its newest smartphone. Jacon Mackenzie, an executive at HTC, has announced that Sense 6 will release in the US and Canada for the original HTC One by the "end of May".

HTC has subsequently confirmed via Twitter that Sense 6 will roll-out for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) from the end of May also.

HTC's Sense 6, also nicknamed Sixth Sense, is a software suite and overlay that unveiled alongside the HTC One (M8) smartphone in March. Based on Android 4.4. KitKat, it is similar to Sense 5 but offers customisations like colour themes, more fonts and transparency, updates for pre-loaded apps, etc.

Although it is not clear if every new feature will work with the 2013 HTC One (such as Motion Launch gestures), Sense 6 will more than likely bring user-interface changes and the latest versions of BlinkFeed and Camera app to the year-old flagship smartphone.

We will update you when the update takes place, as well a detail exactly what works and what doesn't.