HTC One (M8) mini tipped for May release in Taiwan, 4.5-inch mid-range alternative

With the HTC One (M8) readily available in the UK and US, the rumour mill has turned to the next HTC device in the family. A HTC One (M8) mini is being touted, with Taiwanese reports even claiming that it could be release as soon as next month, May.

It's not the first time we've heard tell of a HTC One (M8) mini. Even before the flagship phone was launched, specifications and an alleged photo of the rear were "leaked". Now Taiwanese site ePrice claims that the company's plans are definite and that it is almost ready to start roll-out of a more mid-range device.

READ: HTC One (M8) review

The report claims that the phone will sport a 4.5-inch 720p screen, Android 4.4.2 KitKat, HTC Sense 6.0 and a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor. It will also have 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a microSD card slot, it says.

The camera will be 13-megapixel - not UltraPixel - and the front cam will be 5-megapixel. It will, like the larger version, have a metal chassis.

READ: Is this the HTC M8 mini in metallic with a 4.5-inch display?

It all sounds convincing certainly, and would follow a trend already set by the company, but there's one thing we're not sure of. Pocket-lint was told by HTC that it would continue to sell the original HTC One (M7) - hence the need to differentiate in model numbers - and that would be considered the cheaper alternative. If so, why the need for another device with similar or worse spec?

At least, if it is to be released in May, we won't have long to find out for sure.