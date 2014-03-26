  1. Home
HTC One (M8) teardown reveals how hard the aluminium handset will be to repair

  HTC One (M8) teardown reveals how hard the aluminium handset will be to repair
There's no doubt about it, the HTC One (M8) is a well-made, sturdy and, in our opinion, beautiful smartphone. However, iFixit has found that it will be a bugger to repair.

It has achieved a repairability score of just two out of 10 on the technical teardown website. Part one of the problem lies in that gorgeous machined aluminium case. "It's very difficult - although no longer impossible - to open the device without damaging the rear case," the site says.

In addition, the battery is actually glued into the device. It is hidden behind the motherboard and "adhered" to the midframe. And the display unit is only accessible after "tunnelling through the entire phone", making one of the most common problems - a cracked or broken screen - very difficult to repair.

READ: HTC Advantage offers free cracked screen replacement for HTC One family, other benefits

HTC does offer something of a solution in this case. It launched HTC Advantage in February that offers a free one-time replacement if you crack the screen of your HTC One, HTC One max or HTC One mini phone. It hasn't yet announced whether than extends to the HTC One (M8) too and at present still only covers the US, but we would expect to hear more in time.

For now, we'd advise you look after your new HTC One (M8). It is, after all, worth the effort.

READ: HTC One (M8) review

