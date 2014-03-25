  1. Home
HTC says 'blah blah blah' in first HTC One (M8) ad

HTC has shown its first television advertisement spot for the new HTC One (M8) released on Tuesday, and one word to describe it is "blah". 

That's not our judgement of the phone, that's what actor Gary Oldman had to say.

In a unique take on a handset commercial, Oldman fills the thirty second spot to convince you that you form your own opinion and that you should ask the internet what it thinks. 

If you ask us: we think it's a pretty good phone. But here, you form that opinion

Interestingly, HTC has ditched Robert Downey Jr for the latest ad, after he starred in several HTC One ads last year. 

Oldman starred in another ad for the new HTC One, as well. 

