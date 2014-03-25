  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC partners with Fitbit for fitness tracking on HTC One (M8)

|
Pocket-lint HTC partners with Fitbit for fitness tracking on HTC One (M8)
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media

HTC didn't build its own fitness tracking software for the new HTC One. Instead, it partnered with Fitbit, a player already well established in the space. 

The HTC One, available for purchase today, features the Fitbit app pre-loaded, so you won't have to go out and buy the Fitbit hardware to keep track of your day-to-day. The handset features a bevy of sensors to track your exercise and sleep through the Fitbit software, and it also features a smart alarm that will wake you up at the most optimal time. 

Read: HTC One (M8) review

Fitbit users will benefit from a change to Blinkfeed within the HTC One's Sense 6.0 software. Developers can now tap into Blinkfeed to give users third-party information, instead of pre-picked HTC content like the last model. Fitbit has become one of the first developers, letting users set their fitness goals and see achievements through BlinkFeed on the home screen, requiring no additional effort to launch the app.

For users who want a bit more accuracy the Fitbit app on the HTC One will pair with Fitbit's hardware, that includes the Fitbit Force and Fitbit Flex, to track and present you with data.

Integration from Fitbit will give HTC an opportunity for a fair fight against Samsung's upcoming revamp to its S Health app on the Galaxy S5 and Apple's upcoming Healthbook on the new iPhone this autumn that has been rumoured. After a problem with the Force that gave a select bit of customers rashes, perhaps its partnership with HTC will give Fitbit some positive responses for the first time in months.  

Read: FitBit Force sales halted, recalled after causing skin irritation for some users

HTC says the Fitbit software isn't found on the HTC One in every country, but on our HTC Ones here in both the US and UK office, the fitness tracking app is present. 

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments