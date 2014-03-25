HTC partners with Fitbit for fitness tracking on HTC One (M8)

HTC didn't build its own fitness tracking software for the new HTC One. Instead, it partnered with Fitbit, a player already well established in the space.

The HTC One, available for purchase today, features the Fitbit app pre-loaded, so you won't have to go out and buy the Fitbit hardware to keep track of your day-to-day. The handset features a bevy of sensors to track your exercise and sleep through the Fitbit software, and it also features a smart alarm that will wake you up at the most optimal time.

Fitbit users will benefit from a change to Blinkfeed within the HTC One's Sense 6.0 software. Developers can now tap into Blinkfeed to give users third-party information, instead of pre-picked HTC content like the last model. Fitbit has become one of the first developers, letting users set their fitness goals and see achievements through BlinkFeed on the home screen, requiring no additional effort to launch the app.

For users who want a bit more accuracy the Fitbit app on the HTC One will pair with Fitbit's hardware, that includes the Fitbit Force and Fitbit Flex, to track and present you with data.

Integration from Fitbit will give HTC an opportunity for a fair fight against Samsung's upcoming revamp to its S Health app on the Galaxy S5 and Apple's upcoming Healthbook on the new iPhone this autumn that has been rumoured. After a problem with the Force that gave a select bit of customers rashes, perhaps its partnership with HTC will give Fitbit some positive responses for the first time in months.

HTC says the Fitbit software isn't found on the HTC One in every country, but on our HTC Ones here in both the US and UK office, the fitness tracking app is present.