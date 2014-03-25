  1. Home
HTC One (M8) launch: We're here in London

The big unveil of what is widely expected to be the HTC One (M8) smartphone is about to kick off across the globe. We're here at the event in London ready to have our ears washed with tales of dual camera sensors and new Sense 6.0 features. And to get our hands on the kit, of course.

As you can see from our snap outside the London Olympia venue, blustery Blighty is delivering the kind of weather that makes us happy to be sat inside a darkened presentation hall. Although, to be fair, we do have a smoke machine to make things more dramatic and test our asthmatic lungs.

READ: HTC One (M8) release date, rumours and everything you need to know (updated)

Plenty has been leaked about the HTC One (M8) over the past few weeks, of course. Enough certainly to have us excited in our seats ahead of the event which is due to start at 3:00pm over here in the UK.

The phone will apparently even be on sale soon after, with Carphone Warehouse previously revealing that it will go on sale at 4pm, so stick with Pocket-lint to find out everything you need to know before you race out to buy one.

