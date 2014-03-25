  HTC One (M8) release date and where can I get it?

HTC has announced the HTC One (M8), its new flagship Android phone succeeding the popular HTC One (M7). It has a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, Duo Camera on the rear and an improved battery.

The new smartphone will stand against Samsung's Galaxy S5 and Sony's Xperia Z2 in the market, but while we are still waiting for those two devices to arrive the HTC One (M8) will be hitting some stores today.

We will be updating this feature as more information becomes available but here is where you can get your hands on the new HTC One (M8).

Carphone Warehouse has announced that the HTC One (M8) will be available to buy from a number of its stores from 4pm today.

It will be on sale at Westfield Stratford, Westfield White City, Oxford Circus, Centre Point, Tottenham Court Road and the Carphone Warehouse Concession in Selfridges.

If you can't get to London, you will be able to order it over the phone this afternoon before it comes to all 770 stores.

Carphone Warehouse is offering the HTC One (M8) for free on £42 a month contracts, or SIM-free for £549.95.

Three has announced it will be offering the HTC One (M8) from today for an upfront cost of £49 on a choice of four 24-month contracts.

The contracts start at £38 a month that will give you 600 minutes and 2GB of data and increase to £44 a month for all-you-can-eat data and all-you-can-eat minutes.

EE has confirmed it will be stocking the HTC One (M8) in the Gunmetal Grey and Glacial Silver colour variations on a range of superfast 4G plans.

It will be available on the EE online shop and EE telesales on 26 March and through EE stores on 27 March.

If you take out the £37.99 a month EE Extra Plan, you will pay £29.99 up front for the handset and those taking it out before 10 April will get 4GB of data for the duration of the contract, along with unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

You will also get inclusive roaming calls and texts to selected international destinations, 2 for 1 cinema tickets with EE Film and discounts on EE's Fibre Broadband.

Additionally, if you choose to get the HTC One (M8) through the EE online shop before 10 April, the network is offering a free return flight to one of 12 European destinations.

Vodafone has announced the HTC One (M8) will be available from 6pm today through its website, offering delivery from 27 March.

It will also be available from a handful of retail stores in London from 4pm today including 474 Oxford Street, 341-349 Oxford Street, Westfield Stratford City, Westfield White City and 106 Kensington High Street.

Vodafone is offering the HTC One (M8) for free on £42 a month Red 3G plans that will give you unlimited calls and texts. The first 3000 customers to buy from Vodafone will also get a HTC BoomBass.

Phones 4u has announced it will be offering the HTC One (M8) from today in selected stores across London, and in every Phones 4u store across the country from 27 March.

The London stores with the device include Oxford Street, Tottenham Court Road, White City and High Street Kensington.

The retailer is offering the Glacial Silver and Gunmetal Grey colour variations for free on 4G contracts from £42 a month and you will also get a free BoomBass speaker and £25 to spend on Google Play with 4G contracts. You can also get your hands on a SIM-free model for £529.95.

If you are looking for the Amber Gold model, you will also be able to pre-order it from Phones 4u, with its a arrival due in the "coming weeks".

It looks as though the HTC One (M8) will also be available on O2 following a blogpost, although details on when are scarce. The post reads: "We'll be able to confirm further details on the HTC One M8 availability soon" and claims it will update the main post with more information.

