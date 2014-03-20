HTC One (M8) photographed with iPhone 5S, Galaxy S4, Xperia Z1 and LG G2

The HTC flagship handset that's about to arrive has leaked once again. This time the HTC One (M8) is eyeing up the competition as it sits in these photos with an Apple iPhone 5S, Samsung Galaxy S4 and Note 3, Sony Xperia Z1 and LG G2.

The photographer who shot the images claims the HTC One (M8) featured is just a dummy handset. But for size comparison purposes it does the trick here perfectly.

The HTC One (M8) has had plenty leaked about it ahead of the official 25 March reveal date. What to expect inside the 5-inch, 1920 x 1080 display-toting device is a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor backed by 2GB of RAM.

There should also be a 4.1-megapixel camera that uses the UltraPixel smarts of the original HTC One. Also expect new twin camera lenses that add depth to shots while improving focus and image quality.

The HTC One (M8) is expected to arrive with Android 4.4.2 KitKat skinned by HTC's Sense 6.0. The handset won't just be announced on 25 March but will also be available to buy from the Carphone Warehouse in store on the same day.

