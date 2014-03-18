  HTC One (M8) will be available in store on 25 March, confirms Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has confirmed that the new HTC One (M8) will be available on launch day, 25 March.

The new handset will be announced by HTC on 25 March at events in London and New York, but Carphone Warehouse says you'll be able to buy the new handset from 4pm on launch day.

It will be on sale at six Carphone Warehouse stores in London: Westfield Stratford, Westfield White City, Oxford Circus, Centre Point and Tottenham Court Road. There will be special launch events at each of the locations to celebrate, and it will also be available from the Selfridges Carphone Warehouse concession.

Those not able to make it to one of the London stores will be able to order the new flagship Android device over the phone on the afternoon of Tuesday 25 March, before it arrives in all 770 Carphone Warehouse stores.

"The HTC One is an award winning handset that set the bar for design during 2013 and made many sit up and take notice - the new HTC One M8 is likely to continue that trend and will cement HTC's future as a heavy-hitting smartphone manufacturer," said a Carphone Warehouse spokesperson.

"We know how keen customers are to get hold of the latest tech as soon as possible and that is why we are so excited to be able to offer the new HTC One so quickly after it is unveiled."