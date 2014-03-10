  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC One M8 new hands-on pictures leak, further image of LED smart cover too

|
1/9  
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone

There's not long to wait before HTC officially unveils its successor to the HTC One, but that doesn't mean we've seen the back of new image leaks.

Hot on the heels of a leaked press image of the light-up LED smart cover for the all-new HTC One (codenamed M8), a new stack of hands-on images of a purported China Mobile version of the handset are doing the rounds. And another pic of the smart cover in multiple colour options has been posted online too, for good measure.

READ: HTC to make light-up cover available with new HTC One, showing time and weather

The hands-on pics show the same device that has appeared in previous shots, including the second lens at the top rear to allegedly provide Lytro style re-focusing effects. There's one new feature revealed by the fresh images: it looks like the speaker grilles are covered by a clear layer of material to protect them.

READ: HTC One (M8) release date, rumours and everything you need to know (updated)

Other than that, little else can be learnt, bar that the new phone will unsurprisingly be smaller than the currently-available HTC One max - also appearing in some of the shots.

htc one m8 new hands on pictures leak further image of led smart cover too image 9

The LED smart cover is an interesting addition though. But those thinking it's a new idea should consider that Alcatel showed something similar during CES 2014 in Las Vegas in January for its OneTouch Hero phone also launched at the same time.

All shall be revealed for real come 25 March when HTC holds its global launch events.

PopularIn Phones
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition confirmed by the most amazing invitation ever
Nokia 8.1 official and release date revealed, mid-range marvel for early 2019
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
Comments