HTC One M8 new hands-on pictures leak, further image of LED smart cover too

There's not long to wait before HTC officially unveils its successor to the HTC One, but that doesn't mean we've seen the back of new image leaks.

Hot on the heels of a leaked press image of the light-up LED smart cover for the all-new HTC One (codenamed M8), a new stack of hands-on images of a purported China Mobile version of the handset are doing the rounds. And another pic of the smart cover in multiple colour options has been posted online too, for good measure.

READ: HTC to make light-up cover available with new HTC One, showing time and weather

The hands-on pics show the same device that has appeared in previous shots, including the second lens at the top rear to allegedly provide Lytro style re-focusing effects. There's one new feature revealed by the fresh images: it looks like the speaker grilles are covered by a clear layer of material to protect them.

READ: HTC One (M8) release date, rumours and everything you need to know (updated)

Other than that, little else can be learnt, bar that the new phone will unsurprisingly be smaller than the currently-available HTC One max - also appearing in some of the shots.

The LED smart cover is an interesting addition though. But those thinking it's a new idea should consider that Alcatel showed something similar during CES 2014 in Las Vegas in January for its OneTouch Hero phone also launched at the same time.

All shall be revealed for real come 25 March when HTC holds its global launch events.