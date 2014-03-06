HTC pulls HTC One KitKat update, some users 'experiencing difficulties'

HTC has pulled its HTC One Android 4.4 KitKat update in the UK, after reports that some users were "experiencing difficulties" following the update.

HTC moved swiftly to update the HTC One to the latest version of Android, with the HTC One being one of the first devices after the Nexus and Moto G and X to get KitKat.

It hit the UK on 24 February, giving some owners the chance to update before the problems were uncovered.

HTC has provided us with the following statement: "We are aware that a limited number of HTC users are experiencing difficulties with the KitKat update. As a result, all FOTA updates have been temporarily suspended. HTC is committed to providing customers with the best possible mobile experience and we are working hard to resolve the issue quickly."

We've asked for more details about what the difficulties might be, but HTC isn't discussing exactly what they are.

After applying the update to our device we got the impression that the battery life was shorter, which might be as a result of some underlying issue caused by the move to KitKat.

If you've experienced problems, feel free to let us know in the comments below.

