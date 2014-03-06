  HTC Desire 310 officially revealed for the mid-range UK market

The HTC Desire 310 has been officially announced on the company's site. This is the successor to HTC's Desire 300, also a mid-range handset.

The HTC Desire 310 comes with a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 resolution display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6582M 1.3GHz quad-core processor backed by 1GB of RAM.

The Desire 310 will also come with 4GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot, plus 5-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel cameras. For connectivity the 310 will offer dual-SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 3G (HSDPA). This is all powered by a 2000mAh battery.

HTC recently announced its partnership with MediaTek as a means to offer mid-range handsets at an affordable price. But with the Moto G offering impressive specs for very little money it's going to be a tough market to master.

The HTC Desire 310 will be available in the UK from April via O2, Vodafone and Carphone Warehouse.

Thanks to our tipster Menachem.

