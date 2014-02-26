  1. Home
HTC teases new HTC One in YouTube video

  HTC teases new HTC One in YouTube video
With the floors clearing at Mobile World Congress, HTC has taken to YouTube to tease the next big thing, the new HTC One.

HTC is poised to unveil its new flagship handset at an event in London and New York on 25 March 2014, giving the company a full month of clear water in which to tease expectant smartphone fans. That's happened today, but it might not be what you expected.

Turning to comedy, the video explains how great BoomSound is, before blurring out the new HTC and masking what the lab geek says. Is this the sophisticated marketing you were waiting for?

Samsung announced the Galaxy S5 at Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona this week, pitched against Sony's new Xperia Z2. But with both devices revealed, and the LG G3 not expected for some time, HTC has the ball, as it were, so I'm sure we'll see a whole run of these videos over the next few weeks.

We've been following the rumours and speculation surrounding the new HTC One for some time, so make sure you check out all the details.

READ: HTC One (M8) release date, rumours and everything you need to know

We will be at the 25 March HTC One launch event to bring you all the news as it happens.

