Dual camera that shows what HTC One M8 is possible of shown at MWC

A camera system that shows what the new HTC One two-camera system could be like has been shown off at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Created by Qualcomm and Corephotonics, the new system will feature two cameras and work using something called Computational Photography Zoom to use the data of the new sensors to give better creativity options to the user.

In the case of our demo, the system was showing how it could be used to create better zoom capabilities. In this case it was achieving an optical zoom up to five times greater than a 3x digital zoom.

Corephotonics were coy about the HTC involvement, but confirmed that our suggestion of a 2-megapixel and 4-megapixel (the sensors we've been told will be in the HTC One) was a very precise choice to suggest, will use a standard wide lens and telelens to create the end result. The system then takes the two images to create a single superior image.

READ: HTC One (M8) confirmed to have two rear cameras: it's bokeh time

But it's not just about zooming in on shots. The CEO of the company also confirmed that the system could be used to create depth of field effects and the ability to change that after the fact.

Independent confirmation by sources briefed on the matter have confirmed that the HTC One will feature a dual camera system. Although the CEO's comments and body language heavily implied that the company is working with HTC, the company is currently stating on the record that they aren't working with HTC. Whether that changes when the phone is announced is yet to be seen.

READ: HTC One (M8) release date, rumours and everything you need to know

The HTC One is expected to be announced at the end of March at an event in London. Pocket-lint will be covering the news from the show.