  HTC Desire 610 brings a 4.7-inch display to HTC's mid-range

HTC has announced a new Desire handset, the HTC Desire 610.

The HTC Desire 610 looks as though it continues on from the Desire 601, this time bringing a 4.7-inch 960 x 540 pixel display to the package.

The design replicates some of what you'll recognise from the HTC One, with twin front speakers and BoomSound ensuring you get good performance out of them.

You'll also find some of HTC Sense's goodies included, such as the BlinkFeed news and social aggregator, so you can find interesting personalised stories at a glance on your home screen.

The HTC Desire 610 will feature a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset with 1GB of RAM. There will be 8GB of internal storage with the option to expand this via microSD.

There's an 8-megapixel camera on the rear and 1.3-megapixel camera on the front.

"The HTC Desire 610 offers an outstanding combination of performance and entertainment at a price that makes it possible for everyone to enjoy an exceptional smartphone experience," said Philip Blair, HTC's president for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The HTC Desire 610 will be available across Europe from May 2014.