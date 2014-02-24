HTC One, One mini, gets Android 4.4 KitKat update in the UK
The rollout of Android 4.4 KitKat for the HTC One in the UK has just landed, bringing a range of updates to HTC's flagship device.
We're just installing the new update to see what changes KitKat will bring, but HTC details that the 308.24MB update will give you Android 4.4.2 KitKat, as well as security enhancements.
The KitKat Cloud Print service is detailed, as is wider support for more Bluetooth profiles.
Finally, HTC says that Flash Player will be removed, so you'll no longer be able to use HTC's browser for watching those Flash videos on websites - if you still do that.
The HTC One mini is also getting the update, bringing Android 4.4.2 as well as Sense 5.5.
We're going to install the updates and we'll bring you any more details we discover.
Thanks to Rob for the tip!
