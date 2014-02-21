  HTC One (M8) confirmed to have two rear cameras - it's bokeh time

The HTC One (M8) will feature two cameras on the rear of the device, Pocket-lint can confirm.

Talking to sources familiar with the matter, Pocket-lint has learnt that the new flagship smartphone from HTC, due to be announced on 25 March, will still feature the same camera sensor that is in the 2013 HTC One but with also a second 2-megapixel camera sensor.

The job of the second camera will be to enhance bokeh and enable users to replace the background in any picture they take.

Bokeh (pronounced bo-kay) is the blur, or the beauty of the blur in the out-of-focus elements of a photo and it is something many portrait photographers strive for. It gives a greater sense of depth to photos and helps the subject have a lot more "punch".

The new technology benefits will be captured and controlled via an app HTC is currently working on. The system will be the first of its kind on a smartphone, but looks to work in a similar way to a dual-camera prototype Toshiba demonstrated before Christmas.

The Toshiba offering is a dual-camera module that enables smartphones to record images and depth data at the same time.

"With the housing, a dedicated image processor measures and appends depth data to objects in the image," stated Toshiba. "Used in combination with customers' applications, the module supports new photo functions, including focus and defocus, and even allows objects in photographs to be extracted and erased."

If HTC's system works in a similar way - although this is something we are still in the process of clarifying - the new phone will be able to apply a number of photo manipulations to pictures after they have been taken. This will also include removing backgrounds and replacing them with something completely different to enhance the foreground focus effect.

The notable difference between the two systems is that Toshiba claims both sensors are the same, something we know isn't the case with the HTC One (M8).

Toshiba also said its technology is capable of digital focus, which gives the user the option to adjust the point of focus without a mechanism to move lenses.

It's not the first time that HTC has shipped a smartphone with two cameras on the rear. In 2011, the company launched the HTC Evo, which features two cameras on the rear of the device for 3D video and still photography. The dual-camera feature on the back of the HTC One (M8) isn't expected to support 3D.

Pocket-lint is also able to confirm that HTC is increasing the front-facing camera from 2-megapixels to 5-megapixels to enhance video-calling and selfies.

The all new HTC One is due to be announced on 25 March. HTC has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the event is to announce the "product that will be our primary flagship for 2014".

HTC told us that it doesn't comment on rumour and speculation.