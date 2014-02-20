  HTC One (M8) sneaks out in black suggesting multiple colours available from launch

The HTC One (M8) leaked in gold yesterday and has appeared in black (or very dark grey) today. So it's looking likely that the handset will be released in a selection of colours from the outset.

The leaked press shot of the HTC One (M8) in black came from @evleaks, the same source as the leaked gold version, suggesting he's in on the secret with HTC.

Apple successfully released three colour variations, including gold, for the iPhone 5S - it looks like HTC is going to do the same. We're expecting the usual silver HTC One along with gold and black from launch.

The HTC One (M8) is expected to include a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 (440ppi) screen, 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM, Android 4.4.2 KitKat OS and both single and dual SIM variants. Also expect to see the 4-megapixel UltraPixel camera with a new second sensor for better shots.

The HTC One (M8) will be announced officially at an HTC event on 25 March.

