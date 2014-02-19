  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC One (M8) should also be coming in gold, here's a leaked look

|
  HTC One (M8) should also be coming in gold, here's a leaked look
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

The HTC One (M8) 2014, or All New One as HTC may refer to it, has leaked in a gold form.

The photo was leaked by the usually fairly reliable @evleaks. It shows the phone in a complete gold body, both front and back.

READ: HTC One (M8) release date, rumours and everything you need to know (updated)

Apple has already shown that a gold variant as standard sells well so it seems fair to assume other manufacturers will follow. Although the current HTC One has appeared in gold already it wasn't released as a standard option.

As for the handset itself specs rumoured so far, for the 25 March release, include a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 (440ppi) screen, 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM, Android 4.4.2 KitKat OS and both single and dual SIM variants. Also expect to see the 4-megapixel UltraPixel camera with a new second sensor for better shots.

Whether this gold variant will cost more, or be available at a later date, is unclear. Expect all to be revealed on HTC's official launch day this 25 March.

READ: HTC One (M8) launch date confirmed for 25 March

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. Guess how many OnePlus 6 phones were sold in just 22 days
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  5. O2 to give customers up to 12 months of free Netflix
  1. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  2. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
  3. Google to let Pixel owners toggle between dark or light launcher theme
  4. Huawei announces 6 million P20 smartphones sold: What's all the fuss about?
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colour options revealed, which is your favourite?
Comments