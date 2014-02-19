  HTC One (M8) should also be coming in gold, here's a leaked look

The HTC One (M8) 2014, or All New One as HTC may refer to it, has leaked in a gold form.

The photo was leaked by the usually fairly reliable @evleaks. It shows the phone in a complete gold body, both front and back.

Apple has already shown that a gold variant as standard sells well so it seems fair to assume other manufacturers will follow. Although the current HTC One has appeared in gold already it wasn't released as a standard option.

As for the handset itself specs rumoured so far, for the 25 March release, include a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 (440ppi) screen, 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM, Android 4.4.2 KitKat OS and both single and dual SIM variants. Also expect to see the 4-megapixel UltraPixel camera with a new second sensor for better shots.

Whether this gold variant will cost more, or be available at a later date, is unclear. Expect all to be revealed on HTC's official launch day this 25 March.

