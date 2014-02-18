  HTC Advantage offers free cracked screen replacement for HTC One family, other benefits

HTC has announced HTC Advantage, a new scheme that will offer a free one-time replacement if you crack the screen of your HTC One in the first six months of ownership. HTC Advantage will also offer a commitment to "software innovation", as well as content storage and back-up solutions.

Unfortunately, the announcement comes from HTC Americas, so HTC Advantage is applicableonly to those in the United States when it launches today, but that might be set to change.

"For regions outside of the US, we view HTC Advantage as a pilot program giving the opportunity to learn what offers customers may desire for HTC to bring to other markets", Jeff Gordon, senior global online communication manager, told us.

HTC Advantage will be an added value benefit when you buy a new HTC One, HTC One mini, or HTC One max handset in the US.

Aside from the replacement of a cracked screen, should you drop your new handset, HTC is offering additional online storage. HTC previously had a similar agreement with Dropbox, and under HTC Advantage, you'll now get 25-50GB of extra Google Drive storage space. We've heard about Google Drive offering additional storage space for HTC devices, so some might already have this benefit.

HTC Advantage also makes a commitment to supply Android OS updates for two years following launch on HTC One devices - something that was revealed recently by HTC in a Reddit AMA - with HTC Americas claiming it was the first outside of the Nexus and (then) Google-owned Motorola to have Android 4.4 KitKat on it's devices.

You can find all the details of the scheme on the link below.

For those outside the US, it remains to be seen if you'll get the cracked screen replacement benefit, but in other HTC news, the company has confirmed the launch date for the next-gen HTC One.

