  HTC One (M8) launch date confirmed for 25 March

HTC has confirmed that the next-gen HTC One, codenamed M8, will be launched at an event on 25 March 2014.

The launch will be held at simultaneous events in London and New York, as was the case for the 2013 unveiling of the HTC One.

HTC shared the information on Twitter, simply saying "The best is about to get better", with an image reporting the date and then again in an invite to Pocket-lint.

"It's about time for the best to get even better! I'd like to invite you to HTC's next flagship smartphone announcement, occurring at two simultaneous events in New York and London on Tuesday, March 25th, at 11:00am Eastern / 4:00pm GMT. This is HTC's next big bet product that will be our primary flagship for 2014," our man at HTC said.

There's been no shortage of leaks, rumours and speculation about the device that many see as critcal for HTC. The HTC One (2013) won an abundance of awards - including the best smartphone 2013 award here at Pocket-lint - but the company hasn't seen the same runaway success of rivals such as Samsung and Apple.

The new HTC One is reported to have a 5-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset and to bring long-awaited support for microSD cards. You can catch up with all the rumours to see what's coming, right here.

Pocket-lint will be live at the event to bring you all the action as it happens.