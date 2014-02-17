  Is this the HTC M8 mini in metallic with a 4.5-inch display?

The HTC M8 mini will launch in a metallic version with dual cameras and similar look to the HTC M8, if a leak on Google+ is to be believed.

The two photos, seen in a posting by Google+ user M. Helal, are claimed to be the HTC M8. But astute fans on Reddit note this looks like the HTC M8 mini instead, because of its short speaker grills, length of black trim, and non-existent plastic ring on the camera, thus suggesting missing NFC on the handset. Furthermore, HTC insider and prominent developer Shen Ye said the images appear real, but didn't note if was the HTC M8 or HTC M8 mini - even though the latter is looking likely.

Leaks in the past have indicated the HTC M8 mini, a smaller HTC M8 brethren for customers who don't want a massive screen, will feature a 4.5-inch display with buttons on screen, rather than capacitive buttons as on the 4.3-inch HTC One mini currently available. M. Helal may have provided our first look at not only at the new handset, but also a new metallic colour among the HTC line.

The flagship HTC M8 is currently tipped for a late-March unveiling in New York, according to EvLeaks. The mini version could be announced there as well, or shortly after, in typical HTC fashion.

Other specs for the HTC M8 mini have been tipped to include a quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, expandable microSD card memory, Bluetooth 4.0, KitKat Android 4.4.2, and Sense 6.0 software.

The dual cameras on the back might allow HTC to offer some Lytro-esque effects of allowing you to refocus the image after it is shot.

As with all next-generation handset leaks, we advise you to take Monday's with a pinch of salt. Pocket-lint is unable to confirm the validity of the images at this time.