  HTC M8 leaks get combined into one convincing mockup

XDA Developer Forum member "Hamdir" has crafted what might be the best HTC M8 render yet.

The artist based the render on several leaks that have crossed the internet over the past few weeks, and it's actually pretty convincing. Of course, none of it's based off fact, given HTC has remained absolutely quiet about its next-generation flagship.

The render shows a HTC One-like design with a unibody, aluminium-crafted frame. However the new 5-inch HTC M8 features include on-screen buttons rather than capacitive buttons, and two cameras on top that are rumoured to bring Lytro-like refocusing to the handset.

If the leaks are to be believed, the HTC M8 will feature less bezel on the side, but more on the bottom where the capacitive buttons were once found, shown in the render. It's also more rounded. Furthermore, Hamdir shows a change-up on the speaker grille at the top compared to the HTC One, being slightly trimmed down with a light sensor now to the right instead of left.

HTC is believed to be taking to the stage in New York in late-March to announce the HTC M8, and until then, we're left with renders like Hamdir's to ease the waiting pain.

Not shown in the render are reported specifications. The HTC M8 is believed to feature a 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a bigger 2900mAh battery, microSD slot for expandable storage, Android 4.4 KitKat and Sense 6.