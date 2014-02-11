  HTC M8 leak shows a sleek handset with plenty of bezel on the bottom

Another alleged photo of the HTC M8 has leaked from Twitter account HTCFamily.ru, highlighting what could be the design of HTC's next-generation flagship and successor to the HTC One.

The photo shows a HTC M8 we've seen in leaks before, featuring on-screen buttons rather than capacitive buttons, a more rounded off design, and less bezel on the sides. It looks shockingly similar to a concept image shown-off last week by publication Nowhereelse, showing the top of the handset having a reduced speaker grille, vertical light sensor, and a front-facing camera.

Even with reduced bezels on the sides, it looks like the HTC M8 will still carry a hefty black bezel on the bottom.

A flip case wrapping the HTC M8 is also shown-off in the photo. It's not clear if the case is just to hide HTC's prototype, or a snazzy new case the company will offer to consumers.

As with all next-generation handset leaks, we advise you to take this one with a pinch of salt. It could easily be faked, but at any rate, may provide an indication of what's to come from HTC as it looks to compete with the upcoming Galaxy S4 from Samsung and Apple's iPhone 5S.

EvLeaks has previously said HTC has plans to release the HTC M8 at a late-March launch event in New York. Specifications for the handset are tipped to include a larger 5-inch 1080p display, 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a bigger 2900mAh battery, microSD slot for expandable storage, Android 4.4 KitKat and Sense 6. Leaks and tips have also indicated dual-cameras on the back of the HTC M8 to provide Lytro-esque effects, allowing you to refocus an image after it is shot.

HTCFamily.ru tweeted a photo claiming to be the back of the handset, last week. It carried a similar design to the HTC One launched in 2013, but with two cameras instead of one.

