  HTC M8 leaks again with second camera and on-screen buttons

The HTC M8 will feature a second camera and dual-flash to provide better photos over its HTC One predecessor, according to an alleged photo of the handset from Nowhereelse.

This isn't the first time we've seen the dual-camera design on the back of the HTC M8, as a number of photos of the handset have flooded the web in recent weeks. The new photo published on Sunday continues to add to the HTC M8 speculation fun, until it's release in late-March.

It's not clear how the two cameras on the HTC M8 will work together, but we can presume it will improve the quality of the photos from the already great UltraPixel camera. It's suggested the second-camera lens will allow the handset capture and combine images with the UltraPixel lens, making for a wider dynamic range.

The HTC M8 has also been tipped to have a fingerprint scanner. The second camera may just be an additional sensor used to make focusing and metering more accurate, or could be a better fingerprint scanner than what was found on the HTC One max.

READ: HTC M8 said to come in 4.5-inch 'mini' version

Another photo from Nowhereelse once again highlights an on-screen button design for the HTC M8, ditching the capacitive buttons found on the HTC One. As we've seen in mock-ups and leaks before, the on-screen buttons make for a sleeker HTC handset.

EvLeaks has reported the HTC M8 will launch in late-March at an event in New York City. Specification wise, the handset is expected to carry a 5-inch display at 1920 x 1080 resolution, 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, Android 4.4 KitKat, and HTC's new Sense 6.0 software.