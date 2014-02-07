iPhone 6 concepts show big screen with curved back and HTC One style camera

Apple might be tight-lipped about its next iPhone, but that doesn't stop designers showing what they think the iPhone 6 should look like. After the iPhone 5 jump in size it looks like expectations are for more growth.

These iPhone 6 concept designs from Federico Ciccarese show what larger iPhones could look like. The concepts show 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models.

Both phones feature the kind of edge-to-edge screen the real world can still only hope to achieve. The larger displays manage to cram in five icons across, on the smaller handset, with six on the width of the larger model.

READ: iPhone 6 tipped to have 10-megapixel camera and improved filter

While the screen remains flat the rear of the iPhone 6 concept is curved with clear-cut edges. The material looks like brushed aluminium and the volume rocker buttons match in style.

Unlike on current iPhones, the rear camera is situated in the centre with the flash below the lens. This has an HTC One look about it that would likely land Apple in more patent battles if it became a reality.

While we don't expect the iPhone 6 to look like these designs, we certainly wouldn't be unhappy if it did.

READ: iPhone 6 with 4.7-inch screen due in June, 5.7-inch iPhone to follow later?