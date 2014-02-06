  Are these HTC M8 leaked photos the real deal? Regardless it looks good

Russian website Mobiltelfon.ru claims to have a pair of photos showing off HTC's next-generation flagship handset, codenamed the HTC M8.

The images gel well with leaks that have claimed there won't be many changes to the new handset over the original HTC One. It has a similar body to the first version, but it does show on-screen buttons rather than capacitive buttons rumoured in the past.

As with all leaks that claim to show next-generation handsets, we advise you take Wednesday's leak with a pinch of salt. For one, one photo shows the on-screen buttons and the other doesn't. Would HTC really make them hidable? We doubt it.

Nonetheless, even if the photos are fake, they provide a look at what could be. The new version of the HTC One is now believed to be being unveiled in New York at an event in late-March, rather than at Mobile World Congress in February as originally thought.

The HTC M8 is said to feature a 5-inch 1080p display, 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a bigger 2900mAh battery, microSD slot for expandable storage, Android 4.4 KitKat and Sense 6.

A leak on Wednesday morning also showed two cameras on the back, perhaps allowing HTC to offer some Lytro-esque effects. This would let you refocus the image after it was shot.

What do you think of the HTC M8 shown in the alleged leak? Would you buy the handset?