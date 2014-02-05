  First HTC One (M8) photo appears online

The HTC M8 has been pictured on Twitter, revealing what the next handset from HTC might look like.

There has been a flood of speculation and rumour surrounding the next HTC flagship handset and the new picture appears to corroborate some of the information we've seen previously. This is the first reasonable quality photo we've seen of what looks like a complete device.

The design is very similar to the much-lauded HTC One with the metal neatly divided by those plastic lines. The immediately obvious detail is the additional aperture at the top of the handset.

Previous leaks have suggest that there will be a dual-lens system on the HTC M8, designed to improve the quality of the photos from that UltraPixel camera.

Exactly how these will work together remains to be seen, but it's suggested that the additional lens will let the handset capture and combine images simultaneously, meaning wider dynamic range. It may just be an additional sensor used to make focusing and metering more accurate, or could be a fingerprint scanner, like the HTC One max.

An additional detail is the dual LED flash arrangement, which was a detail missing from both the HTC One and the HTC One max in 2013, but has been seen on previous HTC models such as the HTC Thunderbolt.

The edges look to be more rounded than current handsets, which looks similar to some of the very early case leaks that claimed to be the M8. Of course, this could have been composed from those shots and other details, as there's no verification that this is genuine.

The bottom of the handset has a section obscured. This could be the prototype markings that identify the handset, or simply added to make it look more authentic.

There's no word of confirmation from HTC, but there has been so much information relating to the HTC M8 coming from so many angles, that this could well be genuine. Be sure to check-out our round-up to get all the information.