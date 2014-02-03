  HTC M8 tipped for March unveil in New York, without capacitive buttons

The successor to HTC's One flagship is expected to have a late-March unveil in New York, according to EvLeaks.

The new handset, which carries the HTC M8 codename internally, is one of the most highly anticipated devices of 2014. If EvLeaks is to be believed, we won't be seeing it unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February as some have expected, and will see it at HTC's own event in New York a month later.

The handset is expected to carry a larger 5-inch 1080p display, 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a bigger 2900mAh battery, microSD slot for expandable storage, Android 4.4 KitKat and Sense 6. Other sources have also suggested the presence of two sensors for the camera, perhaps allowing HTC to offer some Lytro-esque effects of allowing you to refocus the image after it is shot.

In a separate leak over the weekend, the HTC M8 loses the capacitive buttons HTC has stuck with for many years, and boasts on-screen buttons instead. HTC Sources claims to have an image showing back, home, and multi-tasking buttons on the HTC One successor. This isn't the first time that on-screen buttons have been suggested for the HTC One.

READ: HTC One (M8) release date, rumours and everything you need to know

During a patent trial in late-2013, a Nokia lawyer brought evidence that HTC would launch the "HTC One Two" in the first quarter of 2014. HTC's lawyer didn't dispute Nokia's claim, and it left the judge to take Nokia's statement as valid.

HTC hasn't provided official word on its next-generation handset.