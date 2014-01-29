  HTC One update to Android 4.4 KitKat will be a few weeks late, missing deadline

HTC announced on Wednesday that Android 4.4 KitKat would roll out to the HTC One in the US and other areas worldwide within the next couple of weeks. That means the company won't hit its goal to bring Android 4.4 KitKat to the flagship handset by the end of January nor within 90 days of Google's official release of the software as it previously promised.

"We are currently in the certification phase across all of our carrier partners in North America, and they share our enthusiasm for getting this software in your hands," Jason Mackenzie, president of HTC's Americas unit, said. "That said, the software development process does not always follow a linear path and we know today that we will miss our self-imposed target. The good news is that we won’t miss by much."

HTC said last week that it rolled out the KitKat update to Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile for final carrier testing and it would release by the end of January. There must be some sort of hiccup at the carriers to bring such a delay.

HTC has already begun to roll out the update in parts of Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa. There's no word on the UK, but it shouldn't be too far behind the US.