HTC One (M8) concept cuts bezel and loses capacitive buttons
Google+ user Nikolai Prettner has posted an unofficial concept of the next-generation HTC One (M8) handset, and we wouldn't mind if his predictions were to come true.
The next-generation HTC One is expected stay the same as the first-generation handset, but with a few subtle changes. In this ode to HTC, by Prettner, the designer has reduced the HTC One's bezels and got rid of the capacitive touch buttons.
There haven't been many leaks for the new HTC One and the only images so far have shown a fingerprint sensor on the rear - not much has been suggested about the front of the device. Of course, Prettner's mock-up is all guessing and hopefulness, but if he was spot-on, we think HTC would have quite the stylish device on its hands.
The handset is expected to carry a larger 5-inch 1080p display, 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a bigger 2,900mAh battery, microSD slot for expandable storage and Android 4.4 KitKat. Other sources have suggested the presence of two sensors for the camera too, perhaps allowing HTC to offer some Lytro-esque effects of allowing you to refocus the image after it is shot.
All the latest chatter suggests that the next HTC One is expected to launch after MWC in February. During a patent trial in late-2013, a Nokia lawyer brought evidence that HTC will launch the "HTC One Two" in the first quarter of 2014. HTC's lawyer didn't dispute Nokia's claim, and it left the judge to take Nokia's statement as valid.
For now, concepts like Prettner's will have to hold us over until we see more leaks or something official from HTC.
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, but will you be able to get one?
Comments