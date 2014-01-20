  HTC One (M8) concept cuts bezel and loses capacitive buttons

Google+ user Nikolai Prettner has posted an unofficial concept of the next-generation HTC One (M8) handset, and we wouldn't mind if his predictions were to come true.

The next-generation HTC One is expected stay the same as the first-generation handset, but with a few subtle changes. In this ode to HTC, by Prettner, the designer has reduced the HTC One's bezels and got rid of the capacitive touch buttons.

There haven't been many leaks for the new HTC One and the only images so far have shown a fingerprint sensor on the rear - not much has been suggested about the front of the device. Of course, Prettner's mock-up is all guessing and hopefulness, but if he was spot-on, we think HTC would have quite the stylish device on its hands.

The handset is expected to carry a larger 5-inch 1080p display, 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a bigger 2,900mAh battery, microSD slot for expandable storage and Android 4.4 KitKat. Other sources have suggested the presence of two sensors for the camera too, perhaps allowing HTC to offer some Lytro-esque effects of allowing you to refocus the image after it is shot.

All the latest chatter suggests that the next HTC One is expected to launch after MWC in February. During a patent trial in late-2013, a Nokia lawyer brought evidence that HTC will launch the "HTC One Two" in the first quarter of 2014. HTC's lawyer didn't dispute Nokia's claim, and it left the judge to take Nokia's statement as valid.

For now, concepts like Prettner's will have to hold us over until we see more leaks or something official from HTC.