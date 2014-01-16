  HTC One (M8) case leak shows fingerprint sensor

The next-generation HTC One handset set to be release in March has been tipped to possibly employ a fingerprint scanner like its larger HTC One max brother. A set of leaked images of a "factory OEM" case out of Asia hit the web on Thursday, showing that the fingerprint sensor in a new HTC One may be a reality.

The HTC One max was the first handset from HTC to have a fingerprint sensor, located on the rear of the device instead of the front like Apple's iPhone 5S. Thursday's image leak shows the HTC M8 might be the same, as a circle above the camera was spotted, suggesting a fingerprint sensor for security and quickly launching applications.

Many customers of the HTC One max have claimed the rear fingerprint sensor makes for an awkward experience. However if the leak is correct, HTC is going to stick with what it thinks is best. There have been several reports over the last few months that have argued whether or not HTC will leave out the fingerprint sensor, so consider it still up in the air.

Read: HTC One (M8) release date, rumours and everything you need to know

What we are pretty sure of is the next HTC One's specifications, which have surfaced from multiple reports online. The handset is tipped to feature a larger 5-inch 1080p display, 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a bigger 2,900mAh battery, microSD slot for expandable storage and Android 4.4 KitKat. Other sources have suggested the presence of two sensors for the camera too, with some Lytro light field effects possible. We'll keep our eyes on that one.

The next HTC One, codenamed M8, is expected to launch soon. During a patent trial in late-2013, a Nokia attorney brought evidence that HTC will launch the "HTC One Two" in the first quarter of 2014. HTC's lawyer didn't dispute Nokia's claim, and it left the judge to take Nokia's statement as valid.