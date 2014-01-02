  HTC M8 spec leak: 5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 800 chipset, KitKat, and more

The HTC M8 is becoming more real every day, thanks to new, enticing specs released by notable leaksters.

Tech blogger @evleaks has just teased some "preliminary" specs for the next HTC flagship smartphone. This handset has been popping up via images and spec dumps since July 2013. The new, leaked specs include a Snapdragon MSM8974 processor, 5-inch 1080p display, 2GB RAM, UltraPixel rear-facing camera, 2.1MP front-facing camera, Android 4.4.2 KitKat, and Sense 6.0.

Previously rumoured specs for the HTC M8 have included a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset and a 5-inch 1,920-by-1,080-pixel resolution display. It will also purportedly have the same metal body construction found on the luscious 2013 HTC One.

The name HTC M8 is actually an internal codename, as the smartphone will be the successor to the M7. That was another internal codename for a device now known as the 2013 HTC One. HTC has said that the "One" name will stick around, so you can expect the HTC M8 to launch with "One" somehow in its official moniker (HTC One (2014), HTC One 2, etc).

READ: Best smartphones to look forward to in 2014

Like many tech companies, HTC likes to follow an annual release pattern, so the next-generation HTC One is likely to launch in February 2014 either at, or sometime around, Mobile World Congress.