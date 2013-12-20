HTC One mini gets Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and HTC Sense 5.5 upgrades

Owners of the HTC One mini are getting an early Christmas present today in the form of a software upgrade. Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and HTC Sense 5.5 are both rolling out now in a combined package.

The Sense update will mean an improved BlinkFeed with Instagram, Google+ and an offline viewing mode. The UltraPixel camera is now able to lock focus and exposure when taking photos. The number of Video Highlights has been doubled so more can be seen at a glance and you can also now customise these galleries with your favourite tracks.

The Sense update also brings HTC Sense TV to the HTC One mini. This app allows you to sort their channel listings to match the order on your TV or set-top box. This should prove very useful for Christmas so you don't miss your yearly dose of Die Hard, The Great Escape and Her Royal Lizness.

READ: HTC One mini review

The Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and HTC Sense 5.5 update will begin rolling out across the UK today as an over-the-air update. If you want to see what difference it brings in some details, take at look at our comparison feature.

READ: HTC Sense 5.5 vs Sense 5: New features, tweaks and changes reviewed