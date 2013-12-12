HTC granted stay on injunction of HTC One mini, can sell all phones in UK again

HTC is allowed to sell its phones in the UK again, including the HTC One mini which it was ordered to stop selling in a High Court ruling against the Taiwanese firm.

The Court of Appeals this afternoon granted a stay of injunction on all of the HTC phones found to contain technologies that infringe on patents owned by Nokia.

HTC has sent Pocket-lint a statement saying that the company will immediately begin to ship the HTC One family of phones to the UK again. "HTC is delighted that the Court of Appeals has granted a stay on the injunction against our products. We will immediately resume shipment of all of our devices into the UK, including the entire HTC One family. Similarly, our customers should feel confident in their ability to promote and sell all HTC devices," it reads.

However, it will still look for ways to avoid infringing on Nokia's patents in future. "Even though we plan to aggressively appeal the validity decision of Nokia’s EP 0 998 024 patent, we will continue to work with our chip suppliers on alternative solutions to ensure minimal disruption to our business in the future."

