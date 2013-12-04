  HTC's next-gen flagship 'HTC One Two' launches in Q1 2014, judge reveals

HTC will release its next-generation flagship smartphone in February or March 2014, as a follow-up to the HTC One, UK patent judge Richard Arnold revealed on Tuesday.

The information surfaced during Nokia's patent trial against HTC. Nokia brought evidence that HTC will launch the "HTC One Two" in the first quarter of 2014. HTC's lawyer didn't dispute Nokia's claim, and it left the judge to conclude Nokia's statement as valid, the BBC first reported.

No information in terms of specifications or photos surrounding the "HTC One Two" were revealed during the trial. If speculation and rumours from across the internet are to be believed, the HTC M8 floating around in leaks will be the "HTC One Two" when it hits the market in 2014.

The HTC M8 is said to have a quad-core 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor Andreno 330 graphics, Android 4.4 KitKat pre-installed with Sense 6.0, a 5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen, 2.1-megapixel front-facing camera, and 4-megapixel UltraPixel rear-camera. The design doesn't look to vary far from the current HTC One available worldwide.

On Tuesday, Judge Arnold ruled that HTC must stop selling its HTC One mini smartphone in the UK from 6 December. The company was found to have infringed patents held by Nokia in some of the microchips used inside the phone.

The judge also ruled that technologies inside the HTC One also breach Nokia's patent, but has delayed an injunction on the HTC One to allow the Taiwanese manufacturer time to organise an appeal.

"HTC is pleased by the decision of the High Court of England and Wales to stay an injunction against certain chipsets, including those in our flagship HTC One, pending the outcome of our appeal against the validity and infringement of Nokia's EP 0 998 024 patent," HTC told Pocket-lint in a statement.

"While the Court also granted an injunction that affects other third-party chipsets, we have filed urgent application to appeal. In the meantime, we are working with our chip suppliers to explore alternative solutions."

The company wouldn't confirm the "HTC One Two" plans revealed during the trial.