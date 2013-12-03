HTC responds to HTC One UK injunction, working with chip manufacturers to find alternative solutions

HTC has spoken to Pocket-lint about the British High Court ruling that will see HTC One mini smartphones withdrawn from sale and the HTC One to follow pending an appeal.

It thanked Judge Richard Arnold for delaying the injunction against its flagship phone while it prepares an appeal and said that it is looking to alternative chip solutions to possibly replace those in its phones found to have infringed on Nokia's patents.

READ: HTC ordered to cease UK sales of HTC One mini in Nokia case ruling, HTC One injunction looming

"HTC is pleased by the decision of the High Court of England and Wales to stay an injunction against certain chipsets, including those in our flagship HTC One, pending the outcome of our appeal against the validity and infringement of Nokia's EP 0 998 024 patent," it told us in a statement.

"Whilst the Court also granted an injunction that affects other third-party chipsets, we have filed urgent application to appeal. In the meantime, we are working with our chip suppliers to explore alternative solutions.

"As always, HTC's primary focus is on supporting our customers and ensuring minimal disruption to them and our business. Rest assured that our award winning HTC One handset will be available as usual."

Nokia said after the ruling today that it will be proceeding with financial compensation claims.