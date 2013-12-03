Glamour red HTC One Max spotted in Taiwanese advert
We've had glamour red coloured versions HTC One and HTC One Mini phones released in the UK, and now a new variant of the HTC One Max could also be heading to these shores.
An advert spotted on Taiwanese website Sogi shows a whole range of red HTC smartphones, including the Butterfly, Desire Q and Desire 601. However, it is the HTC One Max on the left-hand side that is of most interest in the UK. It looks resplendent in its new hue.
READ: HTC One Max review
Whether HTC releases the glamour red version over here is another matter. At present nothing is confirmed. But considering that the company is currently expanding its line-up of colour options across its smartphone range, including a new gold version of the HTC One which will be available to consumers soon, it is likely this could follow.
HTC will want to make the most of the fame for its One range - which now includes a Pocket-lint Gadget Award for Best smartphone - before the HTC M8 comes along early next year to take up the flagship mantle.
READ: Glamour red HTC One pictures and hands-on
