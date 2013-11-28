  HTC One dual SIM with removable back for microSD coming to the UK

The HTC One is undeniably a brilliant phone. Yet HTC, not happy with anything short of perfection, is releasing an updated version. This HTC One dual SIM will handle two SIMs and allows for an extra 64GB storage thanks to microSD expansion.

The HTC One dual SIM still has an aluminium body but now features a removable backplate that gives access to the SIM and microSD trays. While the dual-SIM will allow you to access work and private accounts on one handset, the memory expansion will allow you to store more data locally.

READ: HTC One review

The HTC One dual SIM will still offer all the functions of the previous HTC One. So the BlinkFeed homepage will be there for quick access to all your social feeds. And if you’re into snapping pictures the HTC Zoe Ultrapixel camera will make short work of anything in front of its lens. Then there’s those dual front-facing BoomSound speakers for clear audio. And of course the 4.7-inch full 1920 x 1080 screen (at 468ppi), a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, NFC and a 2300mAh battery.

One thing about this handset that’s different is the connectivity capabilities. One SIM can work up to HSPA while the second will be limited to EDGE.

Pricing and release date haven’t been announced yet but you can sign up for yours now on the HTC website.

READ: HTC One Max review