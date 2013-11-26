  HTC Footballfeed Champions League and Europa League app is free to all Android devices

As HTC is the official smartphone brand of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League and it has released a completely free application for Android device-owning fans of the beautiful game.

HTC Footballfeed offers breaking team news, live match updates and post-game analysis. It presents the statistics in a similar interface to the HTC BlinkFeed homescreen, but is customisable so users can highlight the content that matters to them most.

Other features include details on all upcoming matches in both tournaments, the latest standings, detailed commentary for matches, photo galleries and exclusive HTC promotions and competitions.

You can also mark down future matches for notifications in your smartphone's calendar and HTC is encouraging fans to feed back suggestions and ideas for future updates.

"The new HTC FootballFeed app is designed to enrich and enhance fans' experience of the sport they love - whether during the game itself, in the build-up or during the post-match discussion," said Philip Blair, president of EMEA at HTC.

"Following football is about so much more than just checking scores, and so we've created an app that's a 360-degree view of everything that matters to fans - and because no two are the same, we've made it the kind of smart and customisable experience that delivers the information you care about, whenever you need it."

HTC Footballfeed is available from Google Play now.