  HTC M8 specifications revealed in AnTuTu benchmark

It might not even appear until spring next year, but more and more is being revealed about the rumoured next flagship phone from HTC.

The HTC M8, as it is currently codenamed, has now allegedly popped up in a benchmark test on AnTuTu, the site that specialises in such things. And not only has its names appeared in the tests, but it is also claimed that a raft of specifications could be gleaned from the results.

If they are genuine, the new phone (HTC 0P6B120) will come with a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor - presumably quad-core as that's what it is built with - and Andreno 330 graphics. It will come with Android 4.4 KitKat pre-installed and have a 5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen.

The cameras are listed as 2.1-megapixel, which we assume is the front-facing, and 4-megapixel for the rear. However, this will be HTC's UltraPixel type of camera as found on the HTC One, so don't read anything into how low that figure is.

AnTuTu also claims that it will come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

In the benchmark chart, AnTuTu has compared its results with the current HTC and it blasts the predecessor out of the water, especially in 3D graphics and multi-tasking. You can expect that kind of performance from a Snapdragon 800 processor and, to be honest, there are already handsets featuring that chipset out there.

What is possible is that this test was performed on a prototype version of the phone and that HTC will switch to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor instead, which was announced last week as starting to be implemented in premium phones in the "first half of 2014". Now that we'd like to see.