  Gold HTC One coming to the UK for general availability

We've previously seen a gold HTC One as part of a very limited run specifically created for winners at the MOBO Awards in the UK, but now the Taiwanese company is to bring a more widely available model to the UK and Europe.

It won't be covered in 18ct gold, like its MOBO-exclusive stablemate, but it will come in a gold colour front and back. "Building on the all metal design of the HTC One, and the recent success of the HTC 18 carat gold MOBO phone, we are excited to have developed our own gold device, offering yet more choice to consumers," said Philip Blair, president of HTC EMEA.

The phone will join the existing silver, black, blue and red variants on the market, extending the lifespan of the company's flagship handset until its replacement comes along next year - possibly in spring and rumoured to be the HTC M8 that has been leaked here and there.

The gold HTC One will feature the exact same specifications as the much-loved original, with a quad-core 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, 2GB of RAM, 4G-compatibility, HTC BoomSound speakers, and HTC UltraPixel camera.

Retailers, networks and pricing will be announced soon.