  HTC One max lands at US carrier Verizon for $300 on contract

Big Red just got the One max.

US carrier Verizon has announced that the HTC One max is now available online and in stores for $299.99 (£186). That's with a new two-year contract. Those of you who are afraid of commitment can also pay $599.99 up front for One max with no contract required.

If you don't want to pay anything up front, you can always go with the Verizon EDGE plan for $25.22 a month. It requires a two-year contract, but it gives you access to free upgrades every year.

Just last week, Sprint became the first provider in the US to carry the HTC One max. Sprint offers the handset for $249.99. That's $50 cheaper than Verizon, but the phone is only available for "pre-registration" at the moment.

So, if you want your hands on the HTC One max right now, you can pay $50 more and just go with Verizon.

READ: HTC One max review

Check out Pocket-lint's full review on the handset if you're still stuck on which phablet to get. We actually thought the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 scored a little better.