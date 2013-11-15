  More HTC M8 details rumoured: 5-inch, 1080p, KitKat and Snapdragon 800

It is a commonly held belief among those in the know that the much-rumoured HTC M8 will turn out to be the company's flagship phone to replace the HTC One. That means that any speculation about it will be awaited with bated breath.

Previous rumours and alleged leaked photos suggest that the handset will be thinner or, at the very least, more rounded and sleek than the HTC One - which is a bit of a looker itself. Now some extra details have come from @evleaks, one of the industry's most prolific tipsters and embargo breakers.

He suggests that the HTC M8 will come with a 5-inch screen. It will have a Full HD resolution (1080p) and will be powered by Android 4.4 KitKat from the box. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor is also mooted.

Other previous tittle-tattle claimed that it will be the first HTC Handset to come with Sense UI 6.0. And who are we to argue? All of these things sound convincing enough. Whether they are true or not is another thing entirely, but it's not as if the rumours suggest that it will be the first smartphone to feature propellers and wings. Nor do they say that it will be power by the essence of phantoms. Nope, that's the iPhone 6. Obviously.