Sprint becomes first carrier in US to carry HTC One Max, lands 15 November for $250

After an initial launch in the UK, the HTC One Max is finally landing stateside. 

The nation's third-largest carrier Sprint announced it will carry the plus-sized HTC handset on 15 November for $250 on two-year contract, just in time for Christmas shopping to begin at the end of the month. 

Think of the HTC One Max as a larger sister to the HTC One, featuring a whopping 5.9-inch 1080p HD display, HTC's UltraPixel camera, fingerprint scanner, microSD slot, and 1.7GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor. We gave the handset a close look in October, noting a great display, impressive design, faulty fingerprint scanner location, and a bit too big. 

Sprint is hoping to sway customers on its network with its One Up pricing which will allow you to pay in $25 monthly instalments. Of course if Sprint doesn't strike your fancy, the HTC One Max is still pegged for Verizon and AT&T in the near future. 

